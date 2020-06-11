2 Shopian residents arrested in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir with the arrest of two alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba operatives.

Ten hand grenades, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines and 60 live cartridges were seized from the duo, police said, identifying them as Aamir Hussain Wani (26) and Wasim Hassan Wani (27) of Shopian in South Kashmir.

“The duo was nabbed by the Pathankot police which intercepted a truck bearing J&K registration number at a naka on the Amritsar-Jammu highway,” Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta said in a statement here.

Gupta said a search of the truck led to the weapons and ammunition, and the accused, during preliminary investigation, revealed that they had been directed to collect the weapons from Punjab by Ishfaq Ahmed Dar, alias Bashir Ahmed Khan, a former J&K Police constable.

The DGP said that as per disclosures made by the two, the weapons were to be delivered to Dar.

Currently an active militant of the LeT in the Kashmir valley, Dar had absconded in 2017, he said.