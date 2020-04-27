2 sisters washed away in Shopian flash floods

Two girls were washed away by flash floods in Chotipora area of Shopian district Monday evening.

The incident occurred soon after heavy rains and hailstorm followed by flash floods in Sedow, Chotipora and Aharbal areas.

“Soon after the rains and lightning, flash floods hit the area at about 7 pm. Two sisters present on the bank of a stream were suddenly washed away by the flood,” a local resident said.

They have been identified as Sumi Jan, aged 25, and her sister Khalida Jan, 18, daughters of Ghulam Mohammad Paul resident of Chotipora Shopain.

Police and civil administration is trying to trace the bodies.

“The stream was dry and within no time it was filled by flash waters which washed away these girls. The incident occurred within seconds,” Abdul Gani, a local resident said.

While talking to the Greater Kashmir, SSP Shopian Amrit Paul Singh said, “We are trying our best to trace them. Our officers and others are on the job.”