2 soldiers commit suicide

Two soldiers shot themselves dead in Kupwara and Baramulla districts on Tuesday.

Chotu Kumar, a soldier posted with Army’s 47 RR battalion, shot himself with his service rifle at Sadhu Ganga camp in Kandi area of Kupwara district on Tuesday morning. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, Border Security Force soldier Rajendra Minj of 70 battalion, a resident of Jharkhand, shot himself with his INSAS rifle while on duty at battalion headquarters, Singhpora in Baramulla district. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.