Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 11:43 PM

2 soldiers injured in Pakistan firing succumb

Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2020, 11:43 PM
File Pic

Two soldiers who were injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district succumbed here on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries,” defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. The Army salutes their supreme sacrifice, he said.

Trending News

BDC chairman held for using fake movement pass

Gurezi demands early evacuation of stranded people

NIA court decides 58 bail pleas via video conferencing

Samoon e-launches career guidance portal for students

Three soldiers and three civilians, including a four-year-old boy, were injured on Friday in Pakistani firing along the LoC in Rampur Sector in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Related News