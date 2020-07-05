2 Srinagar boys drown in nallah Sindh

Two boys drowned in nallah Sindh near Kichpara area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Sources said that two teenage boys from Srinagar who were on a picnic drowned while taking a bath in nallah Sindh here on Sunday afternoon.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kangan, Sheikh Tahir told Greater Kashmir that soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by the police and the SDRF with the help of local people to trace the duo.

“The rescue operation is on and so far we haven’t traced or retrieved any of them,” the SDPO told Greater Kashmir on Sunday evening.

He identified the duo as Zahid Farooq and Rashid Ahmed both residents of Noorbagh Srinagar.