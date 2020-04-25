Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
April 26, 2020

2 test positive in Ladakh

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID19 in Ladakh, taking the number of infected patients to 4, officials said.

They said that Kargil district saw a fresh case on Friday.

Commissioner Secretary Health (Ladakh), Rigzin Samphel, said that out of 150 sample reports received on Friday, two more positive cases of COVID19 have been detected – one in Sankoo area of Kargil and another in Bogdang area of Nubra Leh.

He said that the positive case from Sankoo area of Kargil has travel history of Iran, while as Bogdang positive case attended Tableeg congregation in Gujarat.

He said both the cases are asymptomatic till date

