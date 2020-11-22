2 truckers from Kulgam missing in Uttar Pradesh

A trucker and his brother hailing from Mohammad Pora of south-Kashmir’s Kulgam district, on way from Kanpur to Jalandhar with a truckload of animal hides, have gone missing since November 18.

A close relative of the duo said that the two – Younis Ahmad Dar (26) and his younger brother Faisal Hassan Dar (18) – had left for Kanpur on November 14 at around 10:30 pm with a truckload of animal hides, wherefrom they were supposed to reach Jalandhar.

“On the following day the duo reached Jasrana at 10:30 am, after snacks they took their way, however were e-challaned of Rupees two-thousand near Etah adjacent to Secundra Rao. Upto that spot, we were in touch, however soon after, their phones reflected false bells and came switched off. Once we approached the local police station, they cited the eyewitness and said that the duo may have be most probably intercepted by a group of dacoits near Noori Masjid, Secundra Rao. The phone numbers of the duo were put to surveillance to access the location, the official said adding it came to fore that the mobile phones have been turned off somewhere near Secundra Rao in Hathras district along GT road.”

Family of the duo has urged higher authorities to intervene into the matter for locating the two youths.

“We wholeheartedly appeal the authorities to help us out at this moment of distress”, they said adding, “We also urge authorities here to vehemently take the issue with authorities in UP.” Meanwhile the aggrieved family is leaving for Uttar Pradesh in pursuance of the case with local authorities there.