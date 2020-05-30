Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
20 cases in Ladakh

Twenty more people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking to 74 the number of those infected with the novel disease in the Union Territory, health department officials said on Saturday.

Seventeen positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Kargil district and three others in Leh district on Friday, the officials said. Of the total cases in the region, 43 have already been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, the officials said, adding that there are 31 active cases  — 26 in Kargil and five in Leh – and the condition of all of them is stable.

Meanwhile, the officials said local employees have contributed their one-day salary amounting to over Rs 2.76 crore to PM CARES account to fight the pandemic.

