20 COVID19 deaths, 1249 new cases in J&K

With Jammu division bearing the major brunt of COVID19 fatalities today, 20 deaths were reported in J&K while 1249 people tested positive. The death toll has reached 1072.

In J&K 19918 cases are currently active, most of them under treatment in hospitals across the districts. The cumulative count of the cases has reached 67510. In J&K, case doubling time has increased from 20 days to 29 days, reflecting a lowering of case increase rate. While the number of cases was 33779 on August 25, it has taken nearly a month for the cases to double in number.

A health official said the slower rate of increase

in the number of cases gives the healthcare system time to brace up and prevents overwhelming manpower and infrastructure. “We have been having a high number of cases consistently, but thankfully, cases are not multiplying at the rate as they were in the beginning of June and in July,” he said.

Today, 1249 new cases were confirmed across the UT. Of these, 646 were from Jammu division, while 603 were from Kashmir division.

Among today’s cases confirmed from Kashmir division, 188 were symptomatic and sampled thus, a health official said. He said the patients were mostly confirmed through Rapid Antigen Tests and symptoms ranged from mild to moderate. “Most of them would not require hospitalization, although we have issued instructions for strict monitoring of all cases,” he said.

Today 97 samples taken randomly from Kashmir’s various districts also tested positive. The number of positives among random samples is the highest till date, the official said.

In Srinagar, 199 cases came to fore today. Till today, 13608 cases have been confirmed in Srinagar district, nearly 32 percent of all cases in Kashmir division.

Shopian district has contributed the least to the case tally in Kashmir – 1963. Today, 8 cases were reported from Shopian.

The case tally of other districts today was: Budgam 62, Baramulla 80, Pulwama 25, Anantnag 40, Bandipora 41, Kupwara 61, Ganderbal 74 and Kulgam 13.

In Jammu division, the highest, 230 cases were reported from Jammu district. Rajouri reported the second highest cases today – 88.

Deaths:

Among the 20 deaths in J&K, 4 were from Kashmir division.

No death was reported from district Srinagar after many weeks today. All people who were reported to have died today due to the viral infection in Kashmir were admitted at SMHS Hospital, a health official said.

District Budgam recorded two deaths. The deceased included a 22 year old male from Magam area. He was suffering from a malignancy, a doctor working at the hospital said. He said the patient was admitted to the hospital on 21 September and died a day after. An 85 year old female from Chattergam also passed away today.

A 48 year old male from Haihama Kupwara was admitted with COVID19 pneumonia and passed away soon after. A 75-year old male from Nairapora Pulwama also succumbed to the viral illness.

In Jammu division, 14 COVID19 deaths were reported today.