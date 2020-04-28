20 new positive cases in J&K, total 566

J&K had 20 new cases of COVID19 on Tuesday taking the toll of viral illness to 566 here. A pregnant woman is among the new cases.

A 28 year old woman from Anantnag whose expected date of delivery was recorded as 28 April tested positive on Tuesday. She is among the eight new cases of COVID19 from Anantnag district confirmed today. These include five males aged 27 years, 38 years, 50 years, 58 years and 60 years and three females. While one of the females is a child aged nine, other one is a 35 year old female.

The neighboring district Pulwama, that was COVID19 free since 22 April had two new cases of the viral illness today, one each from Kakapora and Rahmoo. The male from Rohmoo, Dr S Saleem Khan, head department of community and preventive medicine and nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said, had travel history to Delhi.

These ten samples had been tested at CD Hospital lab and were among the 282 samples processed in past 24 hours.

At SKIMS VRDL Lab, ten samples tested positive on Tuesday, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent of the hospital said. He said four of the positive cases were from Shopian, two males aged 28 and 75 years and two females aged 18 and 65 years.

Five samples from Baramulla also tested positive at this lab. These, Dr Jan said were of a seven year old and 14 year old male children and an eight year old female child. In addition, two adult males aged 26 and 33 have also tested positive from the district.

One sample of a 65 year old male from Handwara Kupwara was among the new cases.

Dr Jan said a total of 630 samples had been tested at SKIMS in past 24 hours.

With new cases, Kashmir division crossed 500 mark of COVID19 cases. Government press bulletin stated 12 people had recovered of the viral infection in J&K on Tuesday. The total number of recovered patients stood at 176.

A total of 16619 tests had been carried out in J&K till date, Government said.