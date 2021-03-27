20% of elderly population Immunized in south Kashmir

Two weeks after the government started the covid-19 immunization for the senior citizens here, around 20 percent of the population from this age group has received the first dose of the vaccination in south Kashmir. The data available with Greater Kashmir show that so far 15 percent population in the age group of sixty onwards has received the first dosage of the vaccine in the Anantnag district. 97,000 people of the district fall in this age group and out of that 14,413 have taken the covishield jab.

“In addition, 1467 in the age group of forty five to 59 with co-morbidities have also got immunized,” the figures suggest.

The figures show that 15,881 healthcare and frontline workers have also received the first dose of the vaccination.

“The second dosage for health and frontline workers is on,” Deputy CMO, Anantnag Dr MY Zagoo told Greater Kashmir.

He appealed to people to come forward for vaccine as it was absolutely safe. “Apart from GMC Anantnag, we have established total of 73 vaccination centers in every medical block of the district,” Dr Zagoo said.

From April, 1 all the population from 45 years of age would be able to get the first dosage of covid-19 vaccine.

The data reveals that in Kulgam district, 18 percent of the senior citizens have so far been immunized.

The district has 42,000 people falling in the sixty and above age category and of that 7820 have taken the first dosage of the covishield jab. 45 persons out of 388 with comorbidities have also turned up for vaccination.

“3687 health care workers, out of the target of 4913 have already been immunized,” CMO Kulgam Dr Fazil Kochak told Greater Kashmir.

He said, 6204 out of 6446 frontline workers have also been vaccinated. In Shopian, around 25 percent population from sixty and above have received the first jab of covishield. “5797 out of the target of 23,146 have been immunized,” data shows.

It shows, 635 out of the target of 700 people with co-morbidities in the age group of 45 to fifty-nine have also been vaccinated. “1408 health and 4000, frontline workers have already been already received the first dosage and are now getting the second one,” CMO Shopian Dr Ramesh informed.

In Pulwama, the data reveals that around 25 percent population from sixty onwards have received the first dosage of the vaccine.

“13,000 out of 40,000 people have been immunized,” the data indicates.

It further says that 3000 people from age group of 45 to fifty-nine with underline diseases have also turned up for vaccination. “3552 health and frontline workers have already been immunized in the district,” District Health Officer, Pulwama, Dr Jawahara told Greater Kashmir.