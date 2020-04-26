20 to 30 in every 600 households showing 'symptomatic data' in JK: Covid19 Survey

An ongoing door-to-door Covid19 health audit being conducted across Jammu and Kashmir by the government has revealed that on an average 20 to 30 out of every 600 households are showing “symptomatic data”.

As per officials, every team deputed for the survey in various cities and towns of J&K has been covering at least 50 to 60 households across 15 districts on a daily basis.

“Almost 250 medical officers have been appointed for this exercise in each district. Each doctor receives data of 500-600 households from the field teams at the end of the day out of which 20-30 on an average are showing symptomatic data,” said Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, who is also looking after the survey as the nodal officer of smart city project.

Gupta said from the collected household data, the designated medical officers select houses where they feel the need of making a personal visit. “Based on their field visit and clinical examinations of the persons showing some sort of symptoms, the medical officers decide about the need for sampling and testing of the Covid-19 suspect,” the official said.

“The survey so far has covered 3 lakh households involving 15 lakh individuals across the Union Territory,” the official said.

He said the survey is being conducted in not just Covid-19 hotspots but across Jammu and Kashmir in the fight against coronavirus. “The early detection and early healthcare helps in a better recovery rate. This survey is being conducted to ensure that people showing symptoms related to Covid-19 are traced. We urge people to honestly respond to the surveyors who come to their doorsteps,” Gupta said.

Officials said the extensive Covid-19 health audit, which was announced earlier this month for capital cities Srinagar and Jammu, has now been launched in 15 out of 20 districts of J&K.

“In Jammu 1400 field teams have been constituted comprising of block level officers, Aasha and Anganwandi workers to conduct the survey.

“In Srinagar, 960 such teams have been formed for conducting the health audit.

“These teams have been visiting from house-to-house and with help of a specially designed mobile app capturing data. Usually these ground level workers are locals of the area known to the population. They share a comfort level with people in the areas which is why people being surveyed have been coming forward about their symptoms if any,” an official said.

He said use of the mobile app is proving to be helpful for this survey as “it ensures that a field team has actually visited a particular household,”.

“As soon a field team downloads the mobile app in a particular household, it does geo-tagging of that location. This updates the health status of a household on a real time basis on Geographic Information System (GIS) and shows other specifications such as symptoms etc,” the official said.