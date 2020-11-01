'200 militants killed this year'

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that over 200 militants have been killed in different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir this year and anti-militancy operations would be further intensified in the coming days.

“Among them, about 190 militants have been killed in Kashmir valley and over a dozen in Jammu,” Singh told reporters during a press conference here.

“The operations went on with intensity and they will be intensified further during the coming days including winter,” he said, adding that those picking up gun won’t be spared.

The DGP also said that after the killing of Saifullah, Hizbul Mujahideen is leaderless. “Like it had become leaderless after the killing of Reyaz Naikoo, today it again became leaderless,” he said.

JK police chief said most probably Saifullah had come to Srinagar for target killings. “He along with his men could have carried out attacks on security installations,” he said.

He said that bodies of militants are buried by police in the presence of their families because of COVID19. “There is proper burial,” he said and added that till COVID19 is not over, bodies of militants will be buried away from their native areas.