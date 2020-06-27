204 test positive in J&K, total 6966

J&K had 204 new cases of COVID19 on Saturday, taking its reported cases till date to 6966. The new cases included samples from paramilitary CRPF battalions and returnees from Kyrgyzstan.

While the number of people returning from outside J&K has dropped considerably, the number of samples of service providers, security personnel and contacts has been the bulk of new cases, official data reveals.

On Saturday, out of the 191 samples that tested positive from Kashmir division, 16 people were evacuees, mostly students from Kyrgyzstan. These people had been sampled at Srinagar Airport, SKIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq Jan said. He said that most of these evacuees were in their 20s. They belonged to various districts of Kashmir.

In addition, Dr Jan said, 31 samples from a CRPF battalion in Srinagar tested positive. A total of 109 samples, out of the 2957 tested by SKIMS were reported to be positive today.

Among the districts, Baramulla had the highest number of new cases – 52. These included two people returning from Kyrgyzstan. 17 service providers and five people admitted to hospitals for various treatments were also found to be positive. The majority of the cases were contacts of known cases from Zehanpora, Baramulla town, Sopore town, Sangrama, Nageen Bagh, Jedeed Bagh, Watlab, Takyabal and other areas.

Srinagar district had 49 new cases, its total crossing 800 mark and reaching 844, the highest of all districts. More than half of these cases, 31, were from CRPF battalions in the HMT area. In addition, a sample from Badami Bagh Cantonment tested positive. Seven students returning from Kyrgyzstan also tested positive today and were included in the district tally. The number of active positive cases in Srinagar stood at 572 on Saturday.

A number of patients admitted at Srinagar hospitals or reporting to hospitals with COVID19 symptoms have tested positive.

26 new cases came to light in Shopian. Five of these were samples taken from DC Office Shopian, of contacts of known cases. The remaining were mainly from Herman and Kangnoo areas.

Pulwama had 20 new cases today, the district’s total reaching 429. These included contacts of known cases from Chandpora, Tahab and Kachipora.

Budgam had 12 cases, Kupwara 9, Kulgam 8, Anantnag 6, Ganderbal and Bandipora 4 each.

In Jammu division, 13 new cases were confirmed. Of these, 11 were returnees from outside J&K.