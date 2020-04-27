2,06,567 global death toll

The new coronavirus has claimed at least 2,06,567 lives since its outbreak in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

More than 2,961,540 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 809,400 are now considered recovered. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 54,877 out of 965,933 cases.

Italy has the second highest toll with 26,644 deaths out of 197,675 cases, followed by Spain with 23,521 deaths and 209,465 cases, France 22,856 deaths and 162,100 cases and the United Kingdom 20,732 fatalities and 152,840 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,830 cases, including one new fatality and three new infections.

Europe has a total of 124,759 deaths from 1,379,443 cases, the United States and Canada have 57,513 deaths and 1,012,573 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 8,292 deaths and 169,174 cases, Asia has 8,077 deaths and 204,217 cases, the Middle East has 6,392 deaths and 156,097 cases, Africa has 1,425 deaths from 32,015 cases, and Oceania has 109 deaths from 8,023 cases.

India death toll rises to 886; cases climb to 28,380

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country on Monday, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

There has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,132, while 6,361 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Thus, around 22.41 per cent of patients have recovered in the country so far.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 60 deaths were reported since Sunday evening, of which 19 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra, 18 from Gujarat, eight from Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Of the 886 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 342 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 151, Madhya Pradesh at 106, Delhi at 54, Rajasthan at 41, and Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at 31 each.

The death toll reached 26 in Telangana, 24 in Tamil Nadu while West Bengal and Karnataka have reported 20 deaths each. Punjab has registered 18 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed six lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.