21 deaths, 1329 new cases in J&K

Deaths and new positive cases of COVID19 continued to mount on Tuesday in J&K. With 21 succumbing and 1329 cases, the mortality reached 921 while the total number of cases detected was 56654.

Among the new cases, Jammu division had 741 positives, while Kashmir division had 588.

The number of active cases in Jammu has surpassed the number of active cases in Kashmir, putting a load on the existing healthcare infrastructure. The

total of active cases in Kashmir reached 8270 out of the 37688 reported so far. In Jammu, with the recent spike, the number of active cases is 10408, out of the 18966 reported till date.

In Kashmir, the highest number of cases was reported from Srinagar district – 148, while Jammu district had 254 people testing positive.

In Srinagar, 8 cases were reported among the people arriving from outside the UT. 18 of these were security personnel, two healthcare workers, 62 symptomatic and thus sampled, 19 randomly sampled people and 32 contacts of known cases.

In Budgam, 127 people tested positive today. Most of these people, a health official said, were tested with rapid antigen tests and the cases were spread across various villages. He said a number of positives were confirmed from Malpora today, while earlier, other villages as well as Budgam town have also contributed significantly to the tally. Currently, 1477 active cases were from Budgam.

In other districts, the number of cases reported today were: Baramulla 20, Pulwama 70, Anantnag 57, Kupwara 43, Bandipora 38, Kulgam 15, Ganderbal 59 and Shopian 11.

The number of recovered cases reached 37062 with 681 recovering today.

The death toll reached 921 in J&K today. Among the 21 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 14 have taken place in Jammu. In Kashmir, nine deaths were attributed to COVID19 today.

Three of the deceased in Kashmir were residents of Srinagar. All of these were females. A 55 year old from Hawal admitted at SKIMS, a 65 year old from HMT admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 70 year old from Bohri Kadal also admitted there, were the fresh casualties of the viral respiratory illness.

Three Kupwara residents also lost life due to the virus and were all females. These were a 65 year old female from Haihama area admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 60 year old from Tangdar area admitted at SMHS Hospital and a 52 year old from the same area admitted at SKIMS Soura.

A 70 year old resident, also female, from Kunzer Baramulla admitted at SKIMS Soura also passed away today.