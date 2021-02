21 DySPs transferred

Police today ordered transfer and posting of 21 DySPs.

As per the order issued by the Police Headquarters, Syed Majeed Mosavi has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CB Awantipora, Pulwama and Shopian.

Shafat Mohammed Najar has been transferred and posted as SDPO Hazratbal.

Nisar Ahmed has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CB Rajouri.

Syed Sajad Hussain has been transferred and posted as DySP SSG.

Rashid Younis has been transferred and posted as DySP headquarter Kupwara.

Nawaz Ahmed has been transferred and posted as DySP headquarters Poonch.

Shahzada Kabir Mattoo has been transferred and posted as SDPO Gandoh.

Mudasser Ahmed Tramboo has been transferred and posted as DySP IR-9th Bn.

Ajaz Ahmed has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Lolab.

Sourab Prashar has been transferred and posted as DySP Provision PHQ.

Aftab Hussain Shah has been transferred and posted as DySP Traffic Rajouri/Poonch.

Shazia Akhtar has been transferred and posted as DySP SCRB Jammu.

Tanweer Ahmed Jeelani has been transferred and posted as SDPO Manjakote.

Mohammad Nawaz Khandey has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar.

Mudassar Hussain has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 4th Bn Security.

Rohit Chadgal has been transferred and posted as DySP CID SB headquarters Jammu.

Syeed Peerzada Mujahidulhaq has been transferred and posted as SDPO Nowgam.

Sahil Mahajan has been transferred and posted as DySP headquarters Udhampur.

Arif Hussain Malik has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar.

Ishan Gupta has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Doonu.

Mohammed Zubair Mirza has been transferred and posted as DySP IG 18th Bn.