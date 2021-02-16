Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:16 AM

21-hour long search operation ends in Shopian village

Searches started in 3 more villages
File photo

A 21-hour long cordon and search operation in Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district ended on Tuesday afternoon.

A police official said that the operation was launched late on Monday afternoon by columns of army, CRPF and police.

He said that forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The official said that the operation was called off at around 12 pm after no militant was found hiding in the village.

Meanwhile, security forces launched another cordon and search operation in Tharina, DK Pora and Manihal Batapora villages of the district.

