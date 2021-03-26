210 new COVID19 cases, 1 fatality | J&K records highest single-day spike this year

As many as 210 COVID19 positive cases were reported and one person died due to viral infection in J&K in the last 24-hours— the highest spike in the cases reported since December 2020.

In the first two months of 2021, the number of positive cases showed a drastic dip. However, since March the number of infection cases is swelling at a fast pace. Two days ago, J&K had the highest spike of 195 cases in the last three months.

As per the official figures, J&K reported 210 COVID cases on Friday. Srinagar district continues to report a maximum percentage of cases which has become a cause of concern for the administration.

Out of total 210 new positive cases, 41 are from Jammu division and 169 from Kashmir. With this, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 129413.

With the upsurge in positive cases, the number of active cases is rapidly increasing again. As per the media bulletin, out of 129413 cases, 1681 are active positive, 125748 have recovered and 1984 have died— 732 in Jammu division and 1252 in Kashmir.

Srinagar has reported 98 cases in last 24 hours, Baramulla 33, Budgam 12, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 2, Anantnag 9, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam 4, Shopian 1, Jammu 30, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 1, Samba 1, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 3 and Reasi 0.

According to official figures, out of 5888075 test results available, 5758662 samples have tested negative till 26 March 2021.

Meanwhile, a Srinagar resident in his late 70s passed away due to COVID19 complications at CD Hospital in Srinagar, taking the total tally of fatalities to 1984 in the UT since the outbreak of pandemic.

The deceased had complained of chest complications after returning from Delhi. He had been referred to CD hospital where he breathed his last Friday afternoon.

“A Srinagar resident was admitted after having COVID related complications at CD hospital. He was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, he passed away on Friday afternoon,” said a senior health official.