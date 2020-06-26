213 more cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 6762

J&K saw a spike in the new cases of COVID19 on Friday with 213 new cases, highest in 18 days. A large number of service providers from both red and non-red zones in Kashmir tested positive today.

Four of the 10 districts in Kashmir division have reported over 700 cases of COVID19, while two other districts have had more than 500 cases till date. The total number of COVID19 positives recorded in Kashmir division was 5266 till Friday evening, including 155 reported on the day. Of these, 3088 patients had recovered and 2098 patients were active positive. Kashmir division’s share among the cases reported from J&K is 78 percent.

Baramulla district contributed 63 cases to COVID19 tally on Friday. A majority of the new cases from Baramulla district was of service providers – those involved in selling of goods and services, including pharmacists. As per health department, 31 service providers, both from red and green zones of the district tested positive on Friday. One female doctor from Baramulla also tested positive today.

In addition, 16 people who had come in contact with a lab confirmed case of COVID19 also tested positive. The district had three pregnant women who were found to be COVID19 positive today. In addition, 8 people who were sick with flu-like symptoms or other ailments were reported as positive.

Pulwama district had 23 new cases today, taking its total count of reported cases till date to 409. Of these 233 are yet to recover from their infection. The new cases reported today include 17 contacts of cases confirmed previously, tracked by contact tracing teams and their samples taken. In addition, four service providers from the district also tested positive. These cases were from Tenghar, Aglar, Dadoora and DPL Pulwama.

Shopian had 18 new cases, taking its total to 704 of which 681 patients have already recovered. The new cases include 12 contacts from a number of villages. Friday’s positive list from the district also includes three prisoners lodged at a police station and two pregnant women.

Kupwara district had 17 new cases. Of these, 5 are from a CRPF battalion while 9 others are from Border Roads Organisation.

Budgam had 11 new cases, mostly contacts from Palpora, Shankarpora and Charipora.

Srinagar had 10 cases, two of these returnees from outside. Two of these are from Badami Bagh Cantonment, one from a CRPF battalion. Four people admitted at hospitals here also tested positive.

No new case tested positive from Ganderbal district today. The district has the lowest prevalence of cases, only ,82 reported till date of which 62 have recovered.

In Jammu division, 58 new cases came to fore. Udhampur district had 40 new cases today, including 8 travelers. In all 25 travelers from Jammu division returning from outside tested positive today.