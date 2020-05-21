22-day old baby among 8 of a family test positive in Jammu

A 22-days old baby boy from Jammu is now the youngest positive patient for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

The baby alongwith seven other members of his family tested positive on Wednesday evening after which Raipur Satwari area of Jammu city was declared as red zone and sealed.

Official sources said that one of the members of this family had gone to the house at Preet Nagar Digiana where a 70-year old man had died and was later tested positive for coronavirus.

“As a part of contact tracing, this family from Raipur Satwari figured as active contacts after which their samples were taken and eight have been tested positive for Covid-19,” an official said.

Medical Superintendent of Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Dr. Bhagat said that all these patients from one family are under treatment in the hospital.

“22 day old baby boy alongwith his mother are positive,” he confirmed adding that both are stable.