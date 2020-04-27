22 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 546

J&K saw 22 new cases of COVID19 on Monday, taking the total of viral illness cases here to 546, two children and a pregnant woman are among the new cases.

Information bulletin issued by J&K Government issued on 27 April put the death toll of COVID19 here as 7. The addition of one casualty has been made by including the Anantnag pregnant woman’s death as a COVID19 death.

The woman who died in Anantnag on Saturday after suffering IUD death of her twins had tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. The death had prompted authorities to initiate an inquiry into the cause of death to ascertain whether she died of respiratory failure, pregnancy related complications or some other medical condition.

Apart from her sample, that tested positive late Sunday evening, 21 samples tested positive in Kashmir division on Monday while one sample tested positive in Jammu division.

SKIMS VRDL Lab reported 15 positive cases out of the 394 samples it had tested in last 24 hours.

Five samples, Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said, were from Malpora Baramulla. These, he said, included four females, all aged 32 years and one male child aged 6 years.

Five samples from Shopian tested positive. These include three samples from Beminipora Shopian, all females aged 55, 20 and 17 years and two samples from Herpora Shopian. Both of these, Dr Jan said, are children – a female aged two years and a male child aged 12 years.

Three samples from Gundi Jahangeer Bandipora were also among today’s positive cases – 15 and 17 year old males and a 36 year old female.

From Muqam Shahwali in Kupwara, a six year old child from the family of a COVID19 patient was found positive today.

One 30 year old female from Ratsun Budgam who is pregnant has also tested positive today. Dr Jan said all cases of today, including the pregnant woman, are contacts of COVID19 confirmed cases.

In the last 24 hours, seven samples tested positive at CD Hospital virology lab, including that of the deceased Anantnag woman. Five more samples from Anantnag additionally tested positive. These include a four year old female child, and four females aged 32, 42, 26 and 70 years and a male aged 52 years.

Srinagar had one new case of COVID19 on Monday, a female whose age could not be ascertained. Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar, said a total of 376 samples were tested in the past 24 hours at the lab.

One sample has tested positive in Jammu division. The new case is a resident of Reasi.

With the quantum of testing increased, an intensified sampling was launched today by directorate of health services Kashmir. According to official data, 1050 samples were taken on Monday from across the red zones in nine districts.

Government bulletin said 27 patients have recovered and were subsequently discharged from hospital today. With these recoveries, the total number of recoveries in J&K reached 164.