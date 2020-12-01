225 Roshni mutations cancelled in Kathua

Authorities have cancelled 225 mutations in Kathua town, even as 1825 people including former Minister of State Prem Sagar had been benefited under Roshni Act by over 9802 kanals land in the border district.

“Out of 310 total mutations, we have cancelled 225 and illegal entries have also been deleted and in coming three days we will correct all the revenue records,” said the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat told Greater Kashmir that around 1825 people had been benefited by 9802 kanals of land including ex-MoS Prem Sagar.

Ex-MoS Prem Sagar of Basohli had been benefited by over 16 kanals of Government land in Plahi village under Roshni Act as per the revenue details uploaded by the Divisional Commissioner’s office. The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has uploaded a list of 644 beneficiaries which has been disclosed by the revenue authorities of Kathua district.

Meanwhile, 659 people have allegedly encroached 10922 kanals of government land in Mandal Tehsil of Jammu District, though it has been recorded on revenue records. This is not part of the Roshni Scheme.

The official figures disclose that 10922 kanals of land have been encroached in Parladahpur, Chak Gandu, Thalwal, Nandpur Rakwalan, Taraf Kharian, Chhani Nanak, Rambagh,Teda, Sohanjana, Makwal, Chak Bhupat, Prambli, Chak Bhupat, Chak Daulat, Murarpur, Mandal, Chak Ganeshu, Chak Sure, Sampuranpur, Kirpalpur Charkian, Danga, Lachmanpur, Chibba Chak, Chak Alam, Chak Sardar Desa Singh, Chibba Chak, Toph Manhasa, Jawalpuri, and Killian of Mandal Tehsil of Jammu District.