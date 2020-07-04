227 new cases of COVID19 in J&K: total 8246

J&K recorded 227 new cases of COVID19 on Saturday, of which 197 were from Kashmir division. The new cases included 43 security and police personnel.

In the past two weeks, more than 2400 new cases have been recorded in J&K. While the total number of cases was 5834 in J&K on 20 June, 14 days later, today, the number of cases is 8246, 2412 added. The districts which have been witnessing a steep rise in the number of cases are Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kulgam. However, the proportion of cases among the new ones is much higher from Srinagar and Baramulla.

In the past two weeks, the number of cases in Srinagar has increased from 675 to 1091 (566 new cases added). During the same time, the number of cases in Baramulla district has increased from 582 to 1006 (424 new cases added).

On Saturday, out of the 197 cases confirmed from Kashmir division, 57 were reported from Baramulla district. The new cases included 28 service providers, shopkeepers, barbers, bakers, pharmacists, etc. from various areas of the district including Deewan Bagh, Khojbagh, Bunglowbagh, Fatehgarh, Tawheed Colony, Hanjiwara, Sopore, Bomai, Model Town and others.

These service providers, a health official said, are sampled randomly from various markets to ensure better containment of COVID19 by “isolating the positive cases”.

In addition, four pregnant women, four patients admitted at the hospitals, two healthcare workers and three symptomatic people tested positive. A policeman and a prisoner have also been confirmed as positive.

In Srinagar, 33 new cases came to light. This included two travelers, one returning from Delhi and the other from UAE. Four samples taken from Badami Bagh Cantonment tested positive while five more samples from a BSF camp in Srinagar were also confirmed. A health official said at least 10 people, who were experiencing COVID19 symptoms and had reported for testing were found positive.

Shopian had its cases risen by 46 more today. These included 32 CRPF personnel, a health official said. The new positives were all contacts of a COVID19 positive person, he said. Nine service providers also tested positive from the district, all from Sugan Shopian. One policeman was also among the new cases.

Budgam had 26 new cases. While five of these were contacts of known cases, the remaining were all symptomatic cases or those tested randomly, including pregnant women.

17 cases were confirmed from Pulwama. These included seven service providers, a police man and several randomly sampled individuals.

Out of the 30 cases from Jammu division, 24 had recent travel history, J&K Government said.