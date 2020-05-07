24 civilians with pellet, bullet injuries shifted to Srinagar hospitals

Four people injured by bullets and 20 people with pellet injuries have been admitted at various Srinagar hospitals following clashes after a gunfight in Pulwama district in which Hizb ul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed.

Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital, said the hospital received 24 injured people from the Pulwama district till Thursday evening. “All of them are stable,” he said.

While four people with bullet injuries were admitted at SMHS Hospital initially, three with limb injuries were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital, Dr Chaudhary said. One patient with bullet in abdomen was being treated at SMHs Hospital, he said. Dr Chaudhary added that 16 more people had pellet injuries. “12 of them have pellets in one eye, while one more has pellets in both eyes,” he said.

He said one of the pellet injured was a women in her 40s.

Pellet injuries to eye causes vitreous hemmorage which results in vision loss. Over 1000 people have suffered vision loss of varying degree in Kashmir in the past due to pellet wounds in their eyes.