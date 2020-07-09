240 more cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 9501

J&K recorded 240 new cases of COVID19 on Thursday, the total reaching 9501. The percentage of samples testing positive has doubled in one month in J&K, official data reveals.

The percentage of samples testing positive in July has jumped to 3.2 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago.

Till 09 July, 429787 samples have been tested in J&K, as per data issued by J&K Information department. Of these, 9501 samples have tested positive. In the past 9 days, from 01 July till today, 64727 samples were tested in the UT, of which 2094 tested positive. The proportion of samples testing positive in the past week is 3.2 percent.

Beginning June, the percentage of samples that tested positive in J&K was 1.6 percent, with about 180,000 tests and 2718 positives.

Of the total 9501 cases, 7504 have been reported from Kashmir division. Kashmir division has over 3000 active cases of COVID19 as per information bulletin issued by J&K government. Of these, Srinagar district has the highest number of unrecovered cases – 920 as on Thursday evening. The district has had 1451 positives till date including 58 today.

Of the new cases from Srinagar, 11 were from Badami Bagh Cantonment while 9 were from a BSF camp located in Srinagar. In addition, seven people returning to Kashmir and belonging to Srinagar tested positive today. These included two from Kyrgyzstan. Six healthcare workers, including two doctors from the district were found positive.

Baramulla district had a rise by 37 cases. The total number reported from the district till date has reached 1214. Currently, the district has 677 active cases. Of Thursday’s, four samples were from Court Complex Sopore, taken randomly. A doctor and three pregnant women also tested positive in the district. A number of service providers were also reported to be positive.

Kupwara district had 32 new cases, including 3 travelers returning from Kyrgyzstan. A number of service providers and samples taken randomly from red zones were found positive.

As per information by health department, of the 185 cases from Kashmir division today, 94 had history of contact and had been contact traced by field teams. 29 cases were among travelers, 14 of them returning from abroad. 13 had reported to hospitals with COVID19 symptoms or were admitted already, 26 had been sampled from red zones while five more were pregnant women nearing their date of delivery.

In Jammu, out of the 55 new cases, 42 had history of travel and had been sampled upon their return.