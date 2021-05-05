2429 travellers tested positive at Srinagar airport this April

As many as 2429 travellers at the Srinagar International Airport tested positive for Covid-19 during April this year, making it the month with highest reported cases at the airport in the last one year.

The second highest number of positive cases at the airport was reported in March with 896 passengers testing positive. However, April breached the past record high of positive cases and witnessed a monthly increase of more than 270 per cent in the positivity rate.

As per official data, April has witnessed the highest number of cases recorded in a single month ever since air traffic was resumed in May last year after a hiatus of three months owing to Covid-19.

Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Santosh Dhoke said that the sharp increase in the number of cases was due to the spurt in passenger arrivals especially tourists. “Last summer on an average we had just 3000-4000 total passenger footfall (daily) but in April this year we witnessed almost 10,000 to 11,000 daily passenger footfall with a lot of tourist inflow,” Dhoke said.

“All Covid-19 protocols are being followed at the airport,” the Airport Director said, adding that among the total number of positive cases at the airport in April, 1852 passengers had reported positive after undergoing the RTPCR test.

It may be recollected that 52 positive cases were reported from the airport in May, 2020. In June 135 cases, July 234 cases, August 602, September 793 cases, October 399, November 378 positive cases and December 268 cases were reported from the Srinagar Airport. In January this year 303 cases and in February 557 positive cases were reported from the airport.

After witnessing a decline in passenger footfall during the last summer due to the outbreak of Covid 19, the revival in the tourism sector has resulted in Srinagar International Airport witnessing almost 10 lakh passenger footfalls between November 2020 and February 2021.

The terminal building, where the passengers check-in and check-out, and the apron area, where an aircraft is parked are controlled by the AAI. Earlier this week, passengers in large numbers were seen violating the Covid19 SOP and guidelines at the airport. Many of the passengers were seen without the mandatory facemasks.

The airport witnesses operations of almost 22-25 commercial flights nowadays and has seen almost 10 lakh passenger footfall during December 2020 and March 2021. As per AAI data, the annual footfall of passengers at Srinagar is expected to increase from the current 3 million passengers to 5.2 million passengers per annum.