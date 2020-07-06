246 new positive cases in J&K, total 8675

As many as 246 samples tested positive for COVID19 in J&K on Monday, the highest this month. The total number of cases here reached 8675.

Of the 246 cases on Monday, 210 were from Kashmir division. Kashmir has reported 6866 cases of COVID19 till date.

Srinagar once again topped the districts in terms of the new cases confirmed in a day. With 65 positives, the total number of cases in the district crossed 1200 and reached 1216. The capital district has the highest number of active cases in J&K. On Monday, the number of active cases stood at 738, while 445 patients had recovered from the viral illness. J&K Government’s information bulletin said 22 patients from Srinagar were discharged from the hospitals today after recovering while 33 lives have been lost to the pandemic here.

Of Monday’s cases from Srinagar, 15 were travelers, their samples taken upon their arrival from outside. Of these, two had arrived from Saudi Arabia. The rest were all returning from parts of India.

More security personnel stationed in Srinagar tested positive today. Among these were five from a BSF camp, contacts of a known case and three from a CRPF camp in Srinagar. A number of people experiencing symptoms of the viral infection and sampled at hospitals have tested positive in Srinagar.

Kulgam district too had a high number of new cases on Monday. The 49 new cases raised the total recorded cases of the district to 908. Currently, the district has 294 active cases, while 598 have recovered. 16 patients have died of the viral infection in the district.

A health official said 30 samples that tested positive from the district were from the randomly selected service providers. “These were mostly shopkeepers of various categories of goods,” he said. In addition, 8 samples from a security establishment. A healthcare worker has also tested positive from Kulgam today.

Baramulla district had 41 new cases today, the total reaching 1064. Among the new cases from this northern district, 13 samples were of service providers. A healthcare worker and a pregnant woman, in addition to a number of patients from the district admitted at various hospitals were found positive.

Pulwama district’s total number of cases reached 572 with the addition of 34 cases today. Most of the new cases were contacts of known cases from Abhama, Gulzarpora, Sharshalli, Ladhoo and some other areas. Two pregnant women, a service provider and a prisoner from the district have also been included in the new cases.

Shopian had 12 new cases, a traveler from Kyrgyzstan included in these.

Other districts had their number of new cases as – Kupwara 3, Budgam 3, Bandipora 1, Ganderbal 1, Anantnag 1.

In Jammu division, 36 new cases included 18 with recent travel history. The total number of cases in Jammu division has reached 1809 with this addition. Of these, 1305 have recovered, while 14 people have lost life to the viral disease.