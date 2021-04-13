253 BSF personnel test positive in Udhampur

At least 4 employees at Civil Secretariat in Jammu and 253 BSF personnel in Udhampur were among 582 people who tested positive for Covid19 in Jammu division on Tuesday. Two persons lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

“One death took place in GMC Jammu of a 40 year old man from Surankote, Poonch district,” an official said.

The official figures reveal that 191 people tested positive in Jammu district which included 14 travellers, majority of them from Jammu Railway Station.

Meanwhile, 253 Border Security Force (BSF) trainees from Gujarat and Maharashtra tested positive in Udhampur district where the highest spike was recorded today with 265 cases. So far, over 540 BSF personnel have tested positive in the last several days, an official said.

In Reasi, 48 travellers including pilgrims and tourists tested positive in Katra out of total 62 infected persons in the district.