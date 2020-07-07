256 new cases in J&K, total 8931

The total number COVID19 cases neared 9000 on Tuesday in J&K after 256 new cases were confirmed. Four healthcare workers and 38 security personnel were among the new cases, the total of which reached 8931.

A rising number of samples taken randomly from red zones have been testing positive in the past week, as per information sourced from the health department. Out of the 182 positive cases confirmed from Kashmir division on Tuesday, 31 were samples that had been taken randomly from red zones. While the number of randomly picked samples that tested positive till 28 June was 81, in past then days, the number of randomly taken samples testing positive has risen to 181.

However, no information was furnished by the department on the number of samples that were being taken randomly as on date. A health official said most of the random samples were taken from the service providers such as provisional store keepers, pharmacists, barbers, bakers, etc.

Apart from 12 travelers, 9 pregnant women and 10 service providers also featured in the list of new cases in Kashmir. However, the majority of new positives were those who had a recent, known contact with a COVID19 positive person. These included 38 personnel from various security establishments.

Four healthcare workers, including two doctors tested positive today.

In addition, 18 positives were of those who had either reported to hospitals for testing after experiencing symptoms of the viral infection, or had been sampled while being admitted for treatment of other diseases.

Continuing the spike, 61 cases tested positive for COVID19 today in Srinagar. The number included two travelers returning from outside the UT. 12 samples, taken randomly from red zones in Srinagar, tested positive were included in this. The samples had been taken from Bemina, Soura, Nishat, Buchpora, Rainawari and many other areas. 20 samples from two CRPF camps located in Srinagar also tested positive today. Five more samples from Badami Bagh Cantonment also tested positive.

Two pregnant women and a number of contacts of known cases were also confirmed as positive cases. Among the 1277 positive cases in Srinagar, 303 have been travelers returning from outside, the highest among districts of Kashmir.

Baramulla had 30 new cases, the total reported from the district reaching 1094. Among the new cases, 13 were random samples from red zones.

Pulwama and Kulgam had 16 cases each. In Kulgam, six people from a security forces’ battalion tested positive. In addition four service providers also tested positive. A 17 year old female admitted at a hospital for treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease was also among the new cases from the district.

A doctor was among the cases confirmed from Pulwama. Two pregnant women and many service providers tested positive in the district.

In Ganderbal, out of the 14 cases confirmed today, three samples were from Sainik School Manasbal, while 7 more samples were from a security battalion in the district.

Other districts had their cases as – Kupwara 18, Budgam 10, Anantnag and Bandipora 8 each, Shopian 1.

In Jammu, 74 samples tested positive today. These included 59 travelers returning from outside J&K.