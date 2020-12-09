257 KAS posts vacant in J&K

Amid the government’s claims of speeding up recruitment drive, there are 257 vacancies in Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS).

According to the government’s reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application, there are five scales of KAS officers, the cumulative vacancies in all these grade scales for KAS officers is 257.

As per the General Administration Department, sanctioned strength of KAS officers for J&K is 1436 of which vacant posts are 257. The details shared by the GAD state that out of 640 sanctioned strength of Junior Scale KAS officers, there are no vacant posts.

For time scale KAS, sanctioned strength is 398 of which 60 posts are vacant. For selection scale KAS, sanctioned strength is 238, vacancies are 45. Special scale sanction strength is 133, vacancies are 133. Super time scale sanction strength is 27 and vacancies are 19.

As per the RTI reply, the vacancies of J&K Administrative Service are calculated with reference to 1st January of the year.

“The allocation of Union Territory to officers in terms of section 89(2) of the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019 has not been completed so far. However posts have been allocated to UT of Ladakh,” reads the reply.

The section 89 (2) of the J&K Reorganization Act reads: “As soon as may be after the appointed day, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir shall, by general or special order, determine the successor Union Territory to which every person referred to in sub-section shall be finally allotted for service, after consideration of option received by seeking option from the employees, and the date with effect from which such allotment shall take effect or be deemed to have taken effect, provided that even after the allocation has been made, Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir may in order to meet any deficiency in the service, depute officers from one successor Union territory to the other Union territory.”

The Greater Kashmir had earlier reported about the shortage of IAS officers in J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir is facing the dearth of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers: against the 137 sanctioned strength (in the erstwhile state of J&K), only 62 are available, of which 53 are serving, eight are on deputation and one has forwarded his resignation.