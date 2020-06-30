260 more cases in J&K, total 7497

260 new cases of COVID19 were confirmed in J&K today, 228 of these from Kashmir division. The new cases include 60 CRPF personnel, 22 travelers and 11 police personnel.

Kulgam district had a sudden rise in cases of COVID19 today, after an abate of a week. The district had 64 new cases today. Of these 58 samples had been taken from a CRPF battalion stationed in the district. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said the samples had been sent from district hospital Kulgam on 29 June and tested positive. A health official said these cases were all contacts of a known case. Earlier this month, scores of samples from another battalion in the district had tested positive.

A pregnant woman and two patients from Kulgam also tested positive today.

Srinagar district had 46 samples testing positive. Four of these were travelers while two others were healthcare workers working with SKIMS. In addition, one doctor from the district tested positive. Two samples from two CRPF battalions stationed in Srinagar and three samples from Badami Bagh Cantonment were also found positive. A large number of randomly sampled people as well as symptomatic cases tested positive from Srinagar.

Srinagar district’s cases rose to 938 today. The district has the highest number of active positive cases that read as 594 on Tuesday.

In Baramulla district, 44 samples tested positive, including one healthcare worker and one traveler. Seven of these were contacts of a case from Aribab Baramulla, a health official said. He said a number of other contacts of known cases from other areas also tested positive. Seven service providers from Kachwa Baramulla were reported as positive cases today. In addition two service providers from other areas of the district also tested positive.

Shopian had 19 cases. Apart from two pregnant women, the rest were all contacts from Meemandar, Bagandar, Shamipora and many other villages.

In Budgam, 19 new cases came to fore. These included four contacts and the rest being either symptomatic people reporting to hospitals or patients admitted in hospitals.

Anantnag district had 17 cases today. Seven of these samples were from a school run by a security establishment, a health official said.

In Pulwama, 14 cases tested positive. 10 of these samples had been taken from police station Rajpora.

Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal had 3, 1 and 1 cases respectively.

32 cases were reported from Jammu division, 16 of these returnees from outside.