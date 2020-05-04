'26000 enter J&K via Lakhanpur from March 25'

Over 26000 stranded people including students and labourers have arrived into J&K from different parts of the country since March 25. “These people came via Lakhanpur checkpoint since the lockdown was announced to contain covid-19 in the country,” said District Magistrate, Kathua, OP Bhagat.

Bhagat said that 2500 to 3000 people who arrive daily were allowed to proceed to their respective places only after their screening was done. “People stuck outside J&K who want to return home should contact District Magistrates of their respective areas,” he said.

He said that the strained people including labourers were registering themselves on web-portal created by J&K government. “Besides, they can also approach DMs. We are trying to facilitate them,” he said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan has ordered that any movement for non-essential activities between 7 PM and 7 AM shall not permitted without passes from the DM office.