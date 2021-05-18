269 doctors die in 2nd wave of COVID19 in India

Doctors are risking their lives during the coronavirus infection with as many as 269 doctors having died during the second wave of the pandemic. K.K. Aggarwal, a Padma Shri awardee and former National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

According to the IMA, a total of 269 doctors have lost their lives during the second wave of the Covid-19 infection. Among these doctors, the majority were aged between 30 and 55 years.

According to IMA data, Bihar recorded the maximum number of doctors who died of the infection. A total of 78 doctors have died in Bihar till now.

As many as 37 doctors in Uttar Pradesh, 28 in Delhi, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 19 in Telangana, 14 each in Maharashtra and West Bengal have lost their lives battling the infection.

During the last 24 hours, more than 2,63,000 new Covid cases have been reported in the country while more than 4,22,000 people have recovered from the infection. However, 4,329 people lost their lives in the same time period.