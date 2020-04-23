27 new cases take J&K total to 434

J&K tested 27 samples positive for COVID19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 434.

Kashmir continued to contribute most of the cases to J&K’s COVID19 tally with 26 new patients, while one new positive was reported from Jammu division.

SKIMS, that reported 18 of the 26 cases from Kashmir, said nine of the new patients were from Shopian. “Eight positives were from Heerpora Shopian, while one was from Bomnipora Shopian,” Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said.

Individuals who tested positive from Heerpora today include 50 year old female, 45 year old female, 38 year old male, 15 year old male, 42 year old male, 18 year old male, 65 year old male and 16 year old male. The patient from Bomnipora Shopian is a 30 year old male, he said.

Two male patients from Bandipora, one each from Naidkhai and Gundi Kasier, tested positive. Their ages are 45 and 27 respectively.

One 55 year old male from Isham Uri also tested positive while a female from Baramulla aged 40 was also among today’s positives.

Muqam Shahwali village of Kupwara had four new COVID19 patients today. These are a 17 male, 24 year old male, 34 year old male and a 30 year old male.

In addition, one male patient from district Budgam’s Beerwah town also tested positive.

Eight of the positive cases today were reported from CD Hospital. These include seven patients whose samples had been sent from Shangus Anantnag. In addition one 60 year old female from district Baramulla tested positive, he is admitted at CD Hospital, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer for COVID19 response at GMC Srinagar said.

Although 434 people have tested positive, only 337 are currently active positive. While five patients have lost life to the viral infection, 92 have recovered, J&K Government said.

Since 20 April, Shopian has reported 33 new cases of COVID19, the highest for any district in J&K. As on Thursday, Shopian has 55 patients of COVID19.

Data maintained by directorate of health services Kashmir reveals that 101 fresh samples were taken from the district today and sent for testing. Intensive sampling where 125 individuals were sampled was carried out in Bandipora which has reported 99 cases of COVID19.

A total of 8844 samples have been taken by the directorate till date. As per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, 10997 tests have been carried out till date in J&K.