27 test positive at Srinagar Court

During a three-day mass screening at Court Complex, Mominabad, here, 27 persons tested positive for COVID19. The screening was held from 8 to 10 September. Following this, a fresh order issued by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Abdul Rashid Malik, Srinagar, said that presiding officers shall continue hearing the matters from their official residences or office chambers.

On 15 July, after unlocking of Srinagar, various lawyers and litigants had attended their cases in the court. However, after two judicial officers tested positive, the court switched to virtual mode.

As per the orders of district administration Srinagar, COVID19 testing is being done department-wise to cover all the employees in the district. The markets and banks will be also covered under screening.