271 new COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir

There seems to be no let up in the COVID19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir as 271 positive cases and one fatality were reported in the last 24-hours in the Union Territory. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since December 2020.

As per the details shared by the health department, 271 COVID cases were reported, of which 196 were from Kashmir and 75 from Jammu division. One person has died, taking the total tally of fatalities to 1985.

The worrying trend is witnessed in Srinagar district where over 100 positive cases were reported. As per the official figures, Srinagar reported 118 cases, Baramulla 42, Budgam 19, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 1, Shopian 2, Jammu 56, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 7, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 4 and Reasi 0.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said that the upward trend in COVID cases is worrying. “Directorate of Health is fully equipped and prepared, but the need of the hour is that the people should adopt preventive measures. A mask is something which everybody can afford, simple hand-washing and maintaining physical distance. These simple measures are enough to stop the spread of the viral infection.”

“Unfortunately what we are witnessing is that the number of COVID cases is rising again across India, it’s not only in J&K. But what we have seen is that people have lowered guard, my humble appeal to people is to take precautions,” Dr Mushtaq said, adding that “people should avoid organising mass gatherings both for marriage as well as congregations.”

“All our COVID emergency facilities are in place, the department is working hard to ensure that the second wave of COVID won’t reach Kashmir,” he added.

Meanwhile, 138 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—13 from Jammu division and 125 from Kashmir.

Out of 129684 positive cases, 1813 are active positive—474 in Jammu and 1339 in Kashmir. 129684 people have recovered and 1985 have died—732 in Jammu and 1253 in Kashmir.