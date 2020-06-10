28 CRPF men among 161 new cases in J&K

J&K recorded 161 new cases of COVID19 on Wednesday, mostly contacts of known positive cases, taking the total number of the cases here to 4507. Today’s cases included 28 personnel of paramilitary CRPF posted in Kulgan district.

Kashmir division had 115 new cases taking the total reported positives from the division to 3522.

Of today’s cases, seven were those who had been sampled upon their return from outside J&K. These include an infant aged 11 months returning from Delhi. Two children aged 13 and 14 years sampled at Srinagar Airport have also tested positive.

A health official said that 28 personnel of CRPF 90th battalion in Kulgam tested positive. The samples had been taken after a personnel from the same battalion died of COVID19 at SKIMS on 7 June. No other sample from Kulgam was reported positive today.

The district has reported 566 cases of COVID19, highest in J&K. Among these 220 are those who had been sampled while returning to J&K from outside. The number of travellers testing positive is also highest in Kulgam district.

On Wednesday, the highest number of positive tests among districts were from Shopian. The district, which had 37 new cases has a cumulative total of 440 cases. While three of these are service providers related to health sector, an official said, the remaining are contacts of known COVID19 cases.

Srinagar district had 10 new cases, three among these returning from outside, including a doctor. Four pregnant women have also tested positive in Srinagar. A nurse at LD Hospital has also tested positive. She belongs to Srinagar district, health officials said.

Kupwara district had 18 new cases, four of these travellers. Two healthcare workers from the district tested positive today. Two pregnant women have also tested positive.

Baramulla district had 8 new cases. Seven of these were contacts of known cases, while one had been sampled before dialysis.

One person posted at Srinagar Airport on COVID duty and belonging to Budgam district tested positive. The district had only two new cases today. The total cases reported from Budgam has reached 211.

District Ganderbal did not report a new case on Wednesday. The cumulative total of COVID19 cases from Ganderbal is 50. No death has been reported from the district.

In Jammu division, 22 people returning from outside tested positive. The total number of COVID19 cases from Jammu division reported today was 46.

J&K has recorded 4507 cases of COVID19 till date. Of these, 1671 cases have recovered, while 51 deaths have taken place.

The number of active cases of COVID19 on Wednesday evening was 2785, J&K government said.