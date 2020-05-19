28 new cases of COVID19 in J&K, total 1317

After three days of high number of positive cases of COVID19, J&K saw a dip in cases today, with only 28 positives reported from both divisions together, taking the total to 1317.

Of the 28 new cases today, 22 were reported from Kashmir division. These include travelers and pregnant women, targeted groups where 100 percent sampling is being carried out in J&K.

A pregnant woman from Kangan Ganderbal was resuscitated at LD Hospital after “nearly collapsing vitals”.

Dr Shabir Siddique, medical superintendent at LD Hospital said the patient was received on Monday from Ganderbal in a state of shock. “She was intubated and put on ventilator and operated upon,” Dr Siddique said adding that the patient delivered a stillborn and had suffered postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). “Doctors did her hysterectomy to save her life. She is stable now and extubated. We have shifted her,” he said.

The sample of the woman was taken at the time of the surgery.

Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said the sample of this woman, along with samples of two other pregnant women from Anantnag district tested positive at CD Hospital’s virology lab today. In addition, the lab reported 10 more cases of COVID19 – seven from Anantnag, two from Baramulla and one from Kulgam.

The CD Hospital lab has tested 1006 samples in the past 24 hours, Dr Khan said.

At SKIMS Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab, 1437 samples were tested in 24 hours of which nine were found to be positive. Six of these samples were from district Kulgam and included a 12 year old child. Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said all these people had history of travel outside J&K.

In addition, two other samples that tested positive at SKIMS also had travel history. Dr Jan said one person was from Anantnag and one was from Rajouri in Jammu division.

A female from Reshipora Pulwama, a contact of a known patient, has also tested positive.

Of the six cases in Jammu, two were reported from Udhampur, two from Kathua and one each from Samba and Rajouri.

Today’s 28 cases were a dip from the number of cases reported in the past three days – 108, 62 and 106.

Information bulletin issued by J&K government has warned against complacency among public with the use of gloves. The advisory has informed the public in general that use of gloves in public spaces is not a recommended or proven prevention measure against COVID-19. Wearing gloves in public spaces does not replace the need for hand hygiene, nor does it offer any additional measure of protection against the COVID-19 virus than hand hygiene. Gloves do not provide complete protection against hand contamination, as pathogens may gain access to the hands via small defects in gloves or by contamination of the hands during glove removal. People can also transfer pathogens from one surface to another by touching with gloved hands or even transfer pathogens to the mouth, nose, or eyes if they touch their face with gloved hands.

The bulletin further said that 38 people have recovered today of the viral infection.