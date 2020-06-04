285 cases in a day; total 3142

With 285 new cases, J&K had the highest single day spike in COVID19 curve on Thursday. With 21 pregnant females and 57 returnees, most of the new positives are contacts of the COVID19 positive people.

Kashmir had 222 new patients of COVID19 confirmed today, the highest for any day. Jammu division had 63 new cases. The proportion of travellers among the new positives dropped considerably today in comparison to the past few days. Only 57 of the 285 cases were those who had been sampled on their return to J&K. 49 of the travellers belonged to Jammu division districts. Only eight among Kashmir division’s 222 cases had travel history.

A three day old baby has become the youngest person in J&K to test positive for COVID19. The baby from Chadder village in Kulgam district was born to a COVID19 positive mother. Chief Medical Officer Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kocchak said the mother of the baby had tested positive on 31 May and gave birth and Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag. Dr Kochak said that not all babies born to COVID 19 positive mothers test positive. “In this case, unfortunately, the baby tested positive,” he said.

Kulgam district had 48 new cases today, including the newborn, the highest number among all districts. Dr Kochak said that majority of the new cases were from red zones and only two new areas had been designated red zones today. “Most of today’s cases are from two families,” he said.

Two doctors tested positive for COVID19 infection today – one from Srinagar and one from Anantnag district. One among them is a doctor who was on duty at a PHC in Ganderbal district and had come in contact with a patient who tested positive for the viral infection, Dr Mehrajuddin, CMO Ganderbal said. In the past four days, since June 01, ten doctors have tested positive for COVID19 in Kashmir division, Dr Qazi Haroon, OSD to directorate of health services Kashmir said.

21 pregnant women tested positive for COVID1 today. Out of these, 12 pregnant females are from Kupwara district. Kupwara had 21 new cases in all, the remaining contacts of positive cases.

Five pregnant females belonged to Baramulla district. Dr Deeba Khan, CMO Baramulla said the pregnant women were being tested on priority to arrange appropriate delivery facilities for them on time. The district reported 29 positives today. Dr Khan said most of the new cases were those that had been contact traced by field teams and belonged to Sopore and Gantmulla villages.

Shopian district had its highest increase of cases with 35 new positives. Dr Ramesh Kumar, CMO Shopian said the cases were from Vehil and Bamnipora villages and included one pregnant woman.

Srinagar district had 25 new cases, all of them contacts of previous cases. Pulwama district had 14 cases, none of them with any travel history.

Among today’s, 15 were children aged between 2 and 12 years, apart from the newborn from Kulgam district. Six elderly people also tested positive today.

The total cases crossed 3000 mark today and reached 3142. 2059 of these are active cases, while 1048 have recovered. 35 deaths have taken place due to the viral infection in J&K.