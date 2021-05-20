2nd batch of AIIMS Jammu students may train at GMC

AIIMS Jammu administration has approached GMC Jammu for approval to carry out the classes and training of its upcoming batch at their premises. With completion of just 15 percent work at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Vijaypur in Samba District of Jammu Division following six months delay due to last year’s COVID19 lockdown, the construction of project may miss the deadline. Under this phase, the construction agency had to complete work on the 750 bedded hospital by August 2022.

When contacted, Executive Director, AIIMS Vijaypur, Dr Shakti Kumar Gupta, told the Greater Kashmir that they are trying hard to ensure timely completion of the first phase and expect handover of the rest of the buildings by March 2023.

With the slow progress, the AIIMS has approached GMC Jammu for infrastructure required for the new batch of students. “We are preparing to hold training for the next MBBS batch of AIIMS Vijaypur in Jammu. We are likely to get full strength of MBBS students i.e. 125 in the next batch by October this year,” a senior official said. He said there were no structures ready to hold classes, they had requested the Principal of GMC Jammu to provide their lecture halls and labs for the training of MBBS students of AIIMS Vijaypur. The first batch of 50 MBBS students of AIIMS Vijaypur is undergoing training at AIIMS Rishikesh.

“Our faculty members will train the MBBS students by using the lecture rooms and labs of GMC Jammu without disturbing their routine classes. The advertisement for the recruitment of faculty members is likely to be issued within a week – for which anyone can apply from any part of the country and the recruitment process to be completed by October under the first phase,” he said.

“At the same time,” he said, “We are trying to establish a makeshift office, hostel of MBBS students, and doctors. All these efforts are being made to make sure that we can operationalize Out Patient Department (OPD) service in Jammu in the month of January, 2022. Within one week, we are going to issue an advertisement for recruitment to various posts and the recruitment process likely to be completed in October under the first phase.”