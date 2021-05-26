2nd black fungus death in Jammu

A patient lost his life due to black fungus at Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu on Wednesday. This is the second death in Jammu due to black fungus.

“There is a death of a patient due to black fungus at GMC Jammu,” Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo confirmed.

The deceased belonged to Kathua district, an official of the health department said.

Dulloo said that there are around 8 suspected cases of black fungus in J&K.

The eight suspected black fungus patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital and majority of them were Covid19 infected.

“They belong to Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi,” the official said, adding that one patient belongs to Srinagar.