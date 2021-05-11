Front Page, Today's Paper
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:49 AM

3.29 lakh new cases, 3,876 deaths in India

On Friday, India had recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:49 AM
Andhra Pradesh, May 11: Health workers in PPEkit carry the body of Covid patient at Ruia hospital where 11 Covid patients died after oxygen disruption, in Tirupati on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh, May 11: Health workers in PPEkit carry the body of Covid patient at Ruia hospital where 11 Covid patients died after oxygen disruption, in Tirupati on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Witnessing a sharp decline, India recorded 3,29,942 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,876 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said here on Tuesday.

On Friday, India had recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.

In the past 19 days India’s daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 13 days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,29,92,517 with 37,15,221 active cases and a total of 2,49,992 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,56,082 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,90,27,304 people have been cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,27,10,066 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 25,03,756 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 18,50,110 samples were tested on Monday.

