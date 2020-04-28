3 Anantnag health workers test positive in 3 days

Two health workers Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus infection in this south Kashmir district, raising concerns about the lack of safety measures in rural hospitals.

One among them is a nursing orderly posted in sub-district hospital (SDH) Shangus and the other an X-ray technician in Primary Health Centre (PHC), Nowgam.

Earlier on Sunday, a pharmacist posted in PHC Achabal had tested positive for COVID19. “We have taken samples of many health workers posted in various Shangus hospitals and two among them returned positive today,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag Dr Mukhtar Ahamad told the Greater Kashmir.

“Contact tracing is on with family members already quarantined,” the CMO said.

Nowgam and its adjoining villages in Shangus Tehsil have emerged as Covid19 hot spot with more than 50 cases so far.

One health worker whose test came positive hails from Nowgam and another is from Kadipora locality of old town.

The health worker is the first positive case from Anantnag Tehsil, consisting of the town and the adjoining villages.

On Sunday, a pharmacist from Telwani village, some 5 kilometers from the designated red zone Nowgam also tested positive.

The village was later declared as a buffer zone.

The pharmacist had no visible symptoms and had volunteered himself for taking samples. After the pharmacist tested positive, the health authorities went into a tizzy and started testing the paramedics and medics posted in various hospitals in Shangus–Achabal area.

“Reports of many others are awaited,” the CMO said.

The medics and health workers particularly posted in peripheral areas have accused the health authorities of not equipping them with safety gear.

“We were not provided even N-95 masks, gloves and sanitizers, leave alone the Personal Protection Equipments (PPPs),” a medic posted in SDH Shangus lamented.

CMO acknowledged that the health workers tested positive for Covid-19 had come in contact with the positive cases who had visited the hospital.