3 army porters detained for 'suspicious WhatsApp use'

Security forces have detained three army porters close to the LoC in Poonch for their alleged suspicious use of WhatsApp.

The three, residents of Balakote Mendhar area of Poonch district, are working with an army unit in Balakote near Bhimber Gali area of Line of Control.

Official sources said the suspicion arose after it was found that their numbers were also part of some PaK-based WhatsApp groups.

“Although nothing of much sensitive nature was found in their mobile phones but their presence in WhatsApp groups from across the LoC was treated as a cause of concern by the forces. All the three are being questioned and joint teams of forces and intelligence agencies are investigating the matter,” sources said.