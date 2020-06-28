Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 1:24 AM

3 army porters detained for 'suspicious WhatsApp use'

SUMIT BHARGAV
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 1:24 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Security forces have detained three army porters close to the LoC in Poonch for their alleged suspicious use of WhatsApp.

The three, residents of Balakote Mendhar area of Poonch district, are working with an army unit in Balakote near Bhimber Gali area of Line of Control.

Trending News
GK Pic

Three militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

AYUSH intervenes during pandemic: Dir Indian Systems of Medicine, JK

Farooq, Omar, Bukhari, others condole demise of Larmi's mother

Create Anantnag special honey brand: Dir Agri to CAO

Official sources said the suspicion arose after it was found that their numbers were also part of some PaK-based WhatsApp groups.

“Although nothing of much sensitive nature was found in their mobile phones but their presence in WhatsApp groups from across the LoC was treated as a cause of concern by the forces. All the three are being questioned and joint teams of forces and intelligence agencies are investigating the matter,” sources said.

Related News