3 BJP workers killed in Kulgam militant attack

Three Bharatiya Janata Party workers were shot dead by militants at Y K Pora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.

The slain was identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary for Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo of YK Pora, Umar Hajam of YK Pora and Haroon Rashid Beigh of Sopat.

A police official said that at around 8:20 pm the militants stopped the vehicle in which three BJP workers were traveling near Eidgah of YK Pora and fired at them.

“One of them, Itoo, died on the spot and two others succumbed on the way to hospital.”

Medical Superintendent of Emergency Hospital Qazigund, Dr Asima, said that all three had sustained multiple injuries and were declared dead on arrival. The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killings, reported PTI.

Soon after the attack, security forces cordoned the area and launched searches to nab the assailants.

A police official said a case has been registered into the incident and investigations were on.

Several BJP workers have been targeted by the militants in the past few months.

BJP J&K vice-president Sofi Yousuf termed it a cowardly attack.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.

“Terrible news from Kulgam district of south Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of three BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them a place in Jannat and may their families find strength during the difficult time,” Omar tweeted.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killings.

“Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers. Condolence to their families. At the end of the day, it’s people of JK who pay with their lives because of GoI’s ill thought out policies,” Mufti tweeted.