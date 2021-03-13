3 booked in Rajouri for uploading objectionable photos

Three persons have been booked by police in Rajouri for uploading objectionable photos of a woman on social media. Officials said that a woman from Draj village in Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri lodged a complaint that three persons, all residents from Draman Kotranka, have uploaded her objectionable photographs on social media platforms.

Station House Officer Kandi, Mustaq Ahmed, said that a case under relevant section of law has been registered at police station Budhal and investigation has been started.