Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 1:41 AM

3 booked in Rajouri for uploading objectionable photos

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 1:41 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo
Trending News
File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo

Two protesters, cop injured in clashes near gunfight site in south Kashmir's Shopian

Aman Farooq/ GK

J&K BJP protests against Waseem Rizvi's blasphemous move for 2nd straight day

File Photo

Kashmir consumes 22 lakh sheep annually, only 6.5 lakh raised locally

Three persons have been booked by police in Rajouri for uploading objectionable photos of a woman on social media. Officials said that a woman from Draj village in Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri lodged a complaint that three persons, all residents from Draman Kotranka, have uploaded her objectionable photographs on social media platforms.

Station House Officer Kandi, Mustaq Ahmed, said that a case under relevant section of law has been registered at police station Budhal and investigation has been started.

Related News