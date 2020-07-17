Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 11:38 PM

3 civilians killed in Poonch LoC firing

SUMIT BHARGAV
Poonch,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 11:38 PM
Representational Pic

Three members of a family were killed and one injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch district Friday evening.

Defence officials said that the Pakistan army resorted to intense mortar shelling in Poonch sector of Line of Control targeting half a dozen villages.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

GK Photo

Kangan landslide: Srinagar-Leh highway blocked for 2nd day

“In Khari Karmara village, three of a family got killed in firing while a fourth member was critically injured,” the officials said.

Those killed are 58-year old Mohammad Rafiq, his wife Rafia Bi and their 15-year old son Irfan Rafiq.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that intermittent firing was going on in the area.

Related News