3 civilians killed in Poonch LoC firing

Three members of a family were killed and one injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch district Friday evening.

Defence officials said that the Pakistan army resorted to intense mortar shelling in Poonch sector of Line of Control targeting half a dozen villages.

“In Khari Karmara village, three of a family got killed in firing while a fourth member was critically injured,” the officials said.

Those killed are 58-year old Mohammad Rafiq, his wife Rafia Bi and their 15-year old son Irfan Rafiq.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that intermittent firing was going on in the area.