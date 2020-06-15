3 COVID19 positive patients die in J&K

Three people who had tested positive for COVID19 died on Monday in J&K taking the total fatality of the viral infection here to 63.

An 18-year old male admitted to SMHS Hospital on June 12 died in the wee hours of Monday, Dr Nazir Chaudhary, medical superintendent SMHS Hospital said. He said the deceased had been admitted with an alleged history of assault and had a serious head injury. “He was shifted to ICU and his sample was also taken simultaneously,” Dr Chaudhary said. The teenager tested positive and later died in ICU of SMHS Hospital.

Dr Chaudhary said the deceased was a resident of Handwara.

Although many doctors in Kashmir expressed disagreement with attributing the death to COVID19, the information bulletin issued by J&K Government added a death to COVID19 fatality tally of Kupwara district.

The second death also took place at SMHS Hospital. The deceased was a 60-year old man, a resident of Chadoora Budgam. Dr Chaudhary said the patient had been admitted at SMHS Hospital with bilateral pneumonia and sepsis on June 14. “He died in morning, while his sample also tested positive,” he said.

Around 8 pm on Monday, an 80-year old man from Shopian became the third COVID19 fatality of the day at CD Hospital. Dr Saleem Tak, MS CD Hospital said, “The deceased was admitted to the hospital on June 13, the day he had tested positive. The patient was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and had bilateral pneumonia.”

With the three deaths, the toll of COVID19, as per information bulletin issued by J&K Government, has reached 63.

More than half of these deaths have taken place since June 1.