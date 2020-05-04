3 CRPF men killed, 1 injured in Handwara attack

Three para-military CRPF personnel were killed and another injured when militants ambushed their patrol party at Wangam Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday. The militants are believed to have escaped from the spot after the attack.

Pankaj Kumar, PRO CRPF said that a patrol party of 92 BN came under the attack of militants on Monday evening, resulted in the death of three personnel besides injuries to another.

The slain personnel have been identified as Constable Santosh Mishra, Constable Chandra Shekhar and Constable Ashwani Yadav.

Body of a civilian identified as 14-year old Hazim Shafi Bhat of Khaipora Qaziabad, Handwara, was found near the encounter spot.

Additional Director General CRPF, Zulfikar Hassan, said that militants fired upon the CRPF Naka leaving three personnel dead.

“Three of our men have been killed,” Zulfikar told the Greater Kashmir. “Police can say who is the other person who was killed at the shootout site.”

Asked about snatching of weapons after the shootout, the senior officer said that they are looking into it. “That we are confirming.”

Soon after the attack, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to nab the militants.

The militant attack is the second major incident in Handwara area in two days. On Sunday, five security personnel including an Army Colonel, a Major, a police Sub-inspector and two soldiers were killed in an encounter with militants.